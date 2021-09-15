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IVERMECTIN Media PROPAGANDA - COVID-19 Treatment & Prevention
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66 views • September 15, 2021
visit https://www.civilslave.com
Something very sinister is at play with the propaganda against treatments that work, and help prevent COVID-19 and SARS-CoV-2 infection. Thousands, if not millions of people have been censored online, and demonized in the media for their efforts to provide treatment, and educate people in the Western World of working Treatment options.
There should be no pandemic (Plandemic), no lockdowns, no national debt bubbles inflated beyond recognition. No! An orchestrated plan had been enacted on the World. Possibly by the very same private interests behind WWI & WWII, only with some new 'industrial' barons to assist in their nefarious efforts.
This time online technology monopolies in the social media and publishing space are complementing the subverted media. Media, Censorship, and Social Media Titans are dirving this agenda forward, and have shown themselves as enemies of the people.Enemies of TRUTH. Enemies of FREEDOM.
May God Bless You All, May He Guide You, And Protect You And Your Loved Ones. 🙏
CIVIL SLAVE News Uncensored - Free Speech - Patriot - Christian - News.. https://www.civilslave.com
Need Website Design or Web Hosting for Free Speech, Patriots, and Christian Conservatives check out https://www.tekie.io
Something very sinister is at play with the propaganda against treatments that work, and help prevent COVID-19 and SARS-CoV-2 infection. Thousands, if not millions of people have been censored online, and demonized in the media for their efforts to provide treatment, and educate people in the Western World of working Treatment options.
There should be no pandemic (Plandemic), no lockdowns, no national debt bubbles inflated beyond recognition. No! An orchestrated plan had been enacted on the World. Possibly by the very same private interests behind WWI & WWII, only with some new 'industrial' barons to assist in their nefarious efforts.
This time online technology monopolies in the social media and publishing space are complementing the subverted media. Media, Censorship, and Social Media Titans are dirving this agenda forward, and have shown themselves as enemies of the people.Enemies of TRUTH. Enemies of FREEDOM.
May God Bless You All, May He Guide You, And Protect You And Your Loved Ones. 🙏
CIVIL SLAVE News Uncensored - Free Speech - Patriot - Christian - News.. https://www.civilslave.com
Need Website Design or Web Hosting for Free Speech, Patriots, and Christian Conservatives check out https://www.tekie.io
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