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KARENS & DARRENS THINK LAWS ARE ONLY FOR THE 99.5 PERCENT IN NORTH SNOBSDALE AKA SCOTTSDALE ARIZONA
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71 views • February 13, 2022
The golf course community(Gainey Ranch) is the private property of the entitled, trust fund Karen's and Darrens.
The public Rotary Park next door is not private property annexed to them. It's the public property of all We the People USA.
Remember to learn the difference entitled Karen's and Darrens, as well as respect the rights and property of the 99.5 percent or you know how those things go if you learned your history.
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The public Rotary Park next door is not private property annexed to them. It's the public property of all We the People USA.
Remember to learn the difference entitled Karen's and Darrens, as well as respect the rights and property of the 99.5 percent or you know how those things go if you learned your history.
SUPPORT INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM IN DEFENSE OF OUR US CONSTITUTIONAL REPUBLIC!
Subscribe, follow, like and share my groundbreaking news, analysis and activism countering the globalist insurgency on gab, bitchute, youtube and brighteon.
Email [email protected] with newstips, VIP supporter mailing list and to pledge $ contributions to support more "groundbreaking news, analysis and activism countering the globalist insurgency."
"Groundbreaking news and analysis countering the globalist insurgency"
News reports, Interviews and Commentary by Jonathan Adler: Investigative Reporter; National Security, Sociological Analyst, Professional Photographer.
California, Arizona news, national security; the border crisis. Topics include NWO, Nationalism, Populism, Globalism, Illegal Immigration, hiring of illegal aliens, corruption, pandemic, 5G, crime, Government Accountability, Multinational Corporations etc.
Pro secure US borders, jobs/businesses for US citizens, legal immigrants, not illegal aliens. 1st, 2nd Amendment defense.
Anti-forced masking, vaccines, business shutdowns, 5G.
This channel is not part of the Infowars.com website.
Email [email protected] to send news tips, mailing list, donate $ support.
TRAINING ACTIVISTS/REPORTERS IN PHOENIX ARIZONA 2021.
[email protected].
For VIP news alerts, consulting, contribute $, event organizing, updates.
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