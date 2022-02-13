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KARENS & DARRENS THINK LAWS ARE ONLY FOR THE 99.5 PERCENT IN NORTH SNOBSDALE AKA SCOTTSDALE ARIZONA
CALAZ INFOWARRIOR
CALAZ INFOWARRIOR
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71 views • February 13, 2022
The golf course community(Gainey Ranch) is the private property of the entitled, trust fund Karen's and Darrens.

The public Rotary Park next door is not private property annexed to them. It's the public property of all We the People USA.

Remember to learn the difference entitled Karen's and Darrens, as well as respect the rights and property of the 99.5 percent or you know how those things go if you learned your history.

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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