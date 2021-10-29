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Joe Biden/CIA - Battle for the Soul of the Nation -and Biden's obsession with the # 666 - US is being sacrificed
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42 views • October 29, 2021
a battle for the soul of a nation...who/ what do you think is winning ? the depopulation agenda has moved to the next step - your children ...
https://remezcla.com/culture/heres-biden-plans...who's winning ?-666-migrant-children-separated-parents/
https://ktla.com/news/nationworld/biden-administration-in-talks-to-pay-450000-per-person-to-immigrants-separated-at-border/
https://www.congress.gov/bill/117th-congress/house-bill/666
https://www.wsj.com/articles/the-hunter-biden-laptop-is-real-11625868661
https://www.businessinsider.com/kamala-harris-aide-accused-of-running-an-occult-police-force-2015-5
https://remezcla.com/culture/heres-biden-plans...who's winning ?-666-migrant-children-separated-parents/
https://ktla.com/news/nationworld/biden-administration-in-talks-to-pay-450000-per-person-to-immigrants-separated-at-border/
https://www.congress.gov/bill/117th-congress/house-bill/666
https://www.wsj.com/articles/the-hunter-biden-laptop-is-real-11625868661
https://www.businessinsider.com/kamala-harris-aide-accused-of-running-an-occult-police-force-2015-5
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