Relationship expert suffers VAXX induced COLON CANCER

Jan 1, 2024 - Mel Schilling opens up on colon cancer diagnosis and moment she knew something was wrong

Married At First Sight star Mel Schilling has opened up about her colon cancer diagnosis and the exact moment she knew something was “seriously wrong”.

The relationship expert shared a video with her fans on Instagram on Monday [1 January], where she revealed more information about her diagnosis.

The 51-year-old revealed she was on a flight to the UK and offered delicious things to eat and drink, including scrambled egg, smoked salmon, and champagne but could not manage to eat anything.

https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=DvsSRXlDmt8

Married At First Sight expert Mel Schilling looks thrilled to be back in Australia as she leaves hotel quarantine ahead of filming the new season

By ALI DAHER FOR DAILY MAIL AUSTRALIA

Published: 23:36 EDT, 7 September 2021 | Updated: 07:52 EDT, 26 October 2021

She relocated to the UK with her family earlier this year to serve as an expert on the British version of Married At First Sight.

But Mel Schilling looked thrilled to be back in Australia on Monday as she was spotted leaving a Sydney hotel after completing 14 days of mandatory quarantine.

The 49-year-old relationship guru was seen carrying her luggage off a trolley and placing it into a waiting car.

Mel dressed casually in a printed T-shirt and skintight black leggings.

She showed off her natural complexion by going makeup free, and took safety precautions by wearing an animal-print face mask.

She completed her look with a vintage leather bomber jacket and white sneakers.

She flashed the peace sign to a photographer before climbing into her vehicle.

Shortly after leaving hotel quarantine, Mel told fans she'd received her Covid vaccine and was ready to begin filming MAFS in the next few weeks.

The sighting comes just days after Daily Mail Australia revealed that Puerto Rican sexologist Alessandra Rampolla would also be returning for the 2022 series.

Alessandra arrived Australia last month and has already completed hotel quarantine.

Meanwhile, MAFS producers are breathing a sigh of relief after the Covid lockdown had them scrambling to find alternate locations to film the weddings.

The NSW government recently announced that weddings can go ahead, albeit with a maximum of only five guests.

Casting for MAFS' ninth season is under way in Sydney, but production has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The show is typically filmed from late August to December, but the 2022 season will most likely begin filming later this month and conclude in March.

https://www.dailymail.coDOTuk/tvshowbiz/article-9968149/MAFS-Mel-Schilling-returns-Australia-ahead-filming-2022-season.html

