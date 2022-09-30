The National Debt is a National Curse

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Washington, Jefferson, Madison - their warnings on a massive, permanent national debt have been totally ignored. And until they're heeded, things are only going to get much, much worse.
Path to Liberty, Fast Friday Edition: Sept 30, 2022
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