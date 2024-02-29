Fanni Willis | Nathan Wade | WOW! Text messages from Nathan Wade's attorney prove Fani Willis and Wade lied to the court!

"Nathan Wade's attorney gets DESTROYED on witness stand when confronted with texts proving Wade and Willis lied to the court--perjury charges and disqualification likely | Trump dominates Haley in Michigan primary | FBI tries to claim white women responsible for organized retail theft boom | Kellog's CEO happily celebrates people having to eat cereal for dinner | AI advertising fraud of Willy Wonka experience goes viral | Canada will send you to prison FOR LIFE for online ""hate speech"" | Time magazine defines ""The New Antisemitism"" as being opposed to genocide | The smear campaign against Aaron Bushnell | Tucker's lawyers said US would arrest him for Putin interview





