Won't Start War, But If You Do...': Iran's Bold Message For 'Bully' Biden As U.S. Readies 'Revenge'

Iran has sent out a thundering message to the U.S. as Joe Biden readies revenge. President Ebrahim Raisi visited a naval base in southern Iran's Bandar Abbas. The visit was not just a show of strength but also to review strategy with IRGC top brass. Raisi said that Iran would not start a war but would “respond strongly to bullies."
