Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Won't Start War, But If You Do...': Iran's Bold Message For 'Bully' Biden As U.S. Readies 'Revenge'
channel image
Vampire Slayer
25 Subscribers
222 views
Published 19 hours ago

Iran has sent out a thundering message to the U.S. as Joe Biden readies revenge. President Ebrahim Raisi visited a naval base in southern Iran's Bandar Abbas. The visit was not just a show of strength but also to review strategy with IRGC top brass. Raisi said that Iran would not start a war but would “respond strongly to bullies."

Keywords
politicsdeceptioncrimejesuspropagandaisraeljewsmusicwarnwoartgreat reset

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket