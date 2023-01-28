X22 REPORT Ep. 2983b - Trump Sets A Trap For Biden, The World Wants The Peace Maker, Soros On Deck

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 2983b - Jan. 27, 2023

Trump Sets A Trap For Biden, The World Wants The Peace Maker, Soros On DeckThe [DS] is panicking, they are now ready to push everything they have to coverup their crimes. Twitter files have been released and it shows the infiltration and how they tried to control the narrative via fake news and fake organizations. It is all now be exposed and the Russia collusion in the elections never happened, it was all made up, the Russian's never interfered in the elections it was the [DS].

The world is now seeing Trump as a peace maker and the more the [DS] pushes for war, the more it is going to backfire on them. Trump mentions Soros when talked about antifa, is he making the connection?

