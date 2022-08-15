Explaining the Faith: Marian Consecration - Fr. Chris Alar Gives the Simplest Explanation

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Fr. Chris Alar
Premiered Aug 13, 2022 Join Fr. Chris Alar and on a recently released video of a parish mission in Pennsylvania, where he explains the concepts and reasons why we should all embrace Marian Consecration. Catholics need to be able to explain this tradition when questioned by non-Catholic friends and family.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CrnkA5Asfrc