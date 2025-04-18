BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Craig Sawyer, Curt Weldon, “Tommy Robinson”, “Migrants”, Flat Earth, Joe Rogan, Dinosaurs
Resistance Rising
Resistance Rising
115 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
31 views • 3 weeks ago

SR 2025-04-16 Judging Satan

 

* Sam Coonrod helps Johnny be precise about who was sinning in Judges 18-21.
* Is there Jesidue on Volodymyr Zelenskyy?
* Johnny’s personal (but public) message to Craig Sawyer.
* Sex is such easy bait for the Jesuit/Luciferian/Intelligence Machine.
* Is it possible to judge “Satan”?
* “World Alternative Media” won’t respond to Johnny’s research on Cucker Tarlson and Curt Weldon No. 1.
* Is it possible to forgive someone entrapped by the Pedocracy?
* Yet more movies that spin “Christians” as unsympathetic, despicable and/or homicidal psychotics.
* British court: “STEVEN CHRISTOPHER YAXLEY-LENNON (‘Tommy Robinson’) IS TOO DANGEROUS TO COME OUT OF SOLITARY CONFINEMENT!!!”
* Who is responsible for the “migrant” invasions everywhere in the West?
* Johnny may or may not be able to line up a very special show on the OKC bombing on the 19th of April.
* “Helicore” sets the record straight on Joe Rogan, Dustin “Nemos” Kreiger and the JOOOS.
* How Craig Sawyer can save his reputation...and his soul.
* Josh Monday has abandoned “flat Earth” because Jesuit Jeranism flipped after his “trip to Antarctica”: it’s both good (for him) and bad (for Truth).
* Bill Hicks, “Alex Jones”, Joe Rogan and Kevin Booth’s “Sacred Cow Productions”.
* Johnny’s philosophy on which shows are “safe”.
* Can you put dinosaurs on Noah’s ark?
* Amandha Vollmer revisited.
* Klina-Renee’s brilliant insight on Sam Tripoli’s “AG” and his “$8,000 flip-flops”.

_____________________

SUPPORT JOHNNY! (and join the e-Blast in the bottom right)
http://johnnycirucci.com/support/

 

GET JOHNNY’S BOOKS ON AMAZON, WHILE YOU STILL CAN!
https://www.amazon.com/Johnny-Cirucci/e/B01N6T2RT6

 

coronahoax GEAR IN THE JOHNNY STORE!
(BE THIS GUY: the Truth will free us!)
http://johnnycirucci.com/store/

 

Johnny’s BANNED from YouTube Audio/Video Hubs:

 

·         Odysee:
https://odysee.com/@Johnny_Cirucci:4

 

·         Rumble:
https://rumble.com/user/ResistanceRising

 

·         BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/wNZZkvylPP9c/

 

·         Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/johnnycirucci

 

·         UGETube
https://ugetube.com/@Johnny_Cirucci

 

CONNECT WITH JOHNNY!
(All of Johnny’s app IDs are here, including his e-mail...no souvenir underwear, please!)
https://johnnycirucci.com/contact/

 

Resistance Rising on Telegram
https://t.me/+DtRMAQ-tXGtlNTVh

 

The Flying Monkey’s Roost on Telegram
https://t.me/+CJZReNdtGCI0NTM5

Keywords
flat earthjesuitsjoe rogandinosaurscraig sawyer
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy