Craig Sawyer, Curt Weldon, “Tommy Robinson”, “Migrants”, Flat Earth, Joe Rogan, Dinosaurs

SR 2025-04-16 Judging Satan

* Sam Coonrod helps Johnny be precise about who was sinning in Judges 18-21.

* Is there Jesidue on Volodymyr Zelenskyy?

* Johnny’s personal (but public) message to Craig Sawyer.

* Sex is such easy bait for the Jesuit/Luciferian/Intelligence Machine.

* Is it possible to judge “Satan”?

* “World Alternative Media” won’t respond to Johnny’s research on Cucker Tarlson and Curt Weldon No. 1.

* Is it possible to forgive someone entrapped by the Pedocracy?

* Yet more movies that spin “Christians” as unsympathetic, despicable and/or homicidal psychotics.

* British court: “STEVEN CHRISTOPHER YAXLEY-LENNON (‘Tommy Robinson’) IS TOO DANGEROUS TO COME OUT OF SOLITARY CONFINEMENT!!!”

* Who is responsible for the “migrant” invasions everywhere in the West?

* Johnny may or may not be able to line up a very special show on the OKC bombing on the 19th of April.

* “Helicore” sets the record straight on Joe Rogan, Dustin “Nemos” Kreiger and the JOOOS.

* How Craig Sawyer can save his reputation...and his soul.

* Josh Monday has abandoned “flat Earth” because Jesuit Jeranism flipped after his “trip to Antarctica”: it’s both good (for him) and bad (for Truth).

* Bill Hicks, “Alex Jones”, Joe Rogan and Kevin Booth’s “Sacred Cow Productions”.

* Johnny’s philosophy on which shows are “safe”.

* Can you put dinosaurs on Noah’s ark?

* Amandha Vollmer revisited.

* Klina-Renee’s brilliant insight on Sam Tripoli’s “AG” and his “$8,000 flip-flops”.

