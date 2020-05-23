© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Divine Testimonies: Vision - Woman Thrown Into Hell!
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
17 views • May 23, 2020
Another Vision of Hell I had back on 14th January 2012. In the presence of my Pastor Anne and Jesus, a young woman saw the Heavens open before her eyes!
She was presented with the chance to ask for forgiveness, accept Christ and be saved so she may go to Heaven. She didn't and Jesus said it was too late, she was thrown in the Lake of Fire!
My Book is now released on Amazon and Kindle!
Divine Testimonies - How Jesus Saved Me Kindle Edition and Paperback
https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B073NP44KH
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B073NP44KH
https://www.divine-testimonies.co.uk
Like & Subscribe!
God Bless
She was presented with the chance to ask for forgiveness, accept Christ and be saved so she may go to Heaven. She didn't and Jesus said it was too late, she was thrown in the Lake of Fire!
My Book is now released on Amazon and Kindle!
Divine Testimonies - How Jesus Saved Me Kindle Edition and Paperback
https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B073NP44KH
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B073NP44KH
https://www.divine-testimonies.co.uk
Like & Subscribe!
God Bless
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.