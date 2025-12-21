A driving new wave track at 118 BPM, anchored by LinnDrum LM-2 beats—punchy kicks, crisp claps, and heavy gated snare hits, Verses feature tight, palm-muted Strat stabs through a Jazz Chorus, overlaying a Prophet-5’s thick, pulsing eighth-note bass, then chorus bursts into wide, distorted guitar power chords beneath a "New Wave Croon" vocal, dense with compression, slap-back delay, and lush hall reverb





(Intro) (Starts with a sharp, palm-muted guitar chug. A quirky, descending synth line "beeps" over the top. The drums kick in with a dry, wooden snare sound.) [Verse 1] You got your... velvet gloves on You’re moving... through the light You’re looking... for a reason To start a... little fight I’m standing... in the shadow Of your... electric stare You’re acting... like a stranger Like you... were never there [Pre-Chorus] (Bass begins a steady eighth-note pulse. The synth starts to swell.) And it’s a long way down From the pedestal you’ve found Yeah, it’s a cold, cold heat Walking on a one-way street [Chorus] (Full-on power chords and thick, layered vocal harmonies) Oh-oh, it’s just static on the wire Oh-oh, you’re playing with the fire It’s a chemical reaction It’s a fatal kind of traction Static on the wire! [Verse 2] (Music drops back to the quirky synth blips and a steady beat) You’re flicking... through the channels In your... designer mind You’re looking... for the secrets That you... left far behind I’m waiting... for the signal To turn... the volume down But you’re the... only circus That’s left... in this whole town [Pre-Chorus] And it’s a long way down From the pedestal you’ve found Yeah, it’s a cold, cold heat Walking on a one-way street [Chorus] Oh-oh, it’s just static on the wire Oh-oh, you’re playing with the fire It’s a chemical reaction It’s a fatal kind of traction Static on the wire! [Guitar Solo] (A clean, highly melodic solo. It’s short, clever, and features a few quick country-style bends—classic Elliot Easton style—ending on a sustained synth note.) [Bridge] (Atmospheric and sparse. Just a pulsing bass and a robotic vocal effect) Frequency... (Frequency...) Is it reaching you? Disconnect... (Disconnect...) What you gonna do? [Chorus] Oh-oh, it’s just static on the wire Oh-oh, you’re playing with the fire It’s a chemical reaction It’s a fatal kind of traction Static on the wire! [Outro] Static on the wire... (Keep it moving) Static on the wire... (Just a feeling) (The song ends on a sudden, sharp guitar staccato chord that rings out into silence.)