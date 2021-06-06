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AOC Gets Her Grandmother's Fundraiser -- SHUT DOWN
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220 views • June 06, 2021
When AOC tried to blame the squalid living conditions of her grandmother living in Puerto Rico on Donald Trump and the Republicans, conservative voice, Matt Walsh of the daily wire instantly sprung into action, creating a gofundme campaign, which raise in excess of $104,000.
Upon hearing the news, gofundme campaign was shut down by the left and AOC, claiming Grandma would not be accepting the money.
What the left wants is VICTIMS. They are selling victimhood.
#AOC #victimhood #gofundme
send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
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Upon hearing the news, gofundme campaign was shut down by the left and AOC, claiming Grandma would not be accepting the money.
What the left wants is VICTIMS. They are selling victimhood.
#AOC #victimhood #gofundme
send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
Find me and subscribe on
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Osysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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