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Emergency Tribunal Hearing: Corona Pandemic and the Planetary Shutdown (Mirror)
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66 views • April 11, 2020
This is a mirror from the ITNJ (https://www.itnj.org/) On the 7th April 2020, the ITNJ held an emergency hearing to discuss the Corona Pandemic and the Planetary Shutdown. ITNJ Founder – Sacha Stone with Commissioners, Del Bigtree, G. Edward Griffin, Dr. Sandra Rose Michael, Former CIA Spy – Robert David Steele, Filmmaker – Sean Stone along with ITNJ Trustee – Thomas J. Brown and Chief Justice – Sir John Walsh of Brannagh.
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