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Maurice Cotterell on Magnetic Field Effects on Genes | Conversations On The Fringe
Clip from: Ancient Wisdom w/ Maurice Cotterell | Conversations On The Fringe
Full Episode: https://www.youtube.com/live/AQIiu5jDIFg?feature=share
Joshua Reid and scientist Maurice Cotterell discuss Maurice's fascinating work on ancient sun-worshipping civilizations, reversals of the sun, Spiritual Mysteries, ancient wisdom, and more...
Guest Website: http://www.mauricecotterell.com/
Guest Book: The Heavenly Matchmaker—the secret science of the mind, heart, body and soul http://www.mauricecotterell.com/#FS
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