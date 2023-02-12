Create New Account
Maurice Cotterell on Magnetic Field Effects on Genes | Conversations On The Fringe
Redpill Project
Maurice Cotterell on Magnetic Field Effects on Genes | Conversations On The Fringe


Clip from: Ancient Wisdom w/ Maurice Cotterell | Conversations On The Fringe

Full Episode: https://www.youtube.com/live/AQIiu5jDIFg?feature=share


Joshua Reid and scientist Maurice Cotterell discuss Maurice's fascinating work on ancient sun-worshipping civilizations, reversals of the sun, Spiritual Mysteries, ancient wisdom, and more...


Guest Website: http://www.mauricecotterell.com/


Guest Book: The Heavenly Matchmaker—the secret science of the mind, heart, body and soul http://www.mauricecotterell.com/#FS


