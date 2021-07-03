CATHERINE AUSTIN FITTS: LEGAL TOOLS TO FIGHT VACCINE MANDATES

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Catherine Austin Fitts, Solari.com, on free legal forms to defend your rights, calculating the financial risks from vaccines and an app to help you to calculate the value of physical gold and silver so you can bypass the collapsing central bank fiat currency. Fitts also states that the "Delta variant" fallout will likely be a result of vaccine side-effects rather than a bogus virus strain.
Find out more about the show and where you can watch it at thedavidknightshow.com
Also see: (Jerry Day) It's Time To Get Real About Vaccines - DELETED BY YOUTUBE
https://www.bitchute.com/video/LZF3FSXjTtGd/
#CashFriday
(Video reprocessed for higher resolution)
Source: The David Knight Show
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Iky7AOzuNbYJ/