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Międzynarodowy marsz o wolność. Protest 10.10.2020. Anti-Covid lockdown protest in Warsaw.
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147 views • October 26, 2020
W niniejszym materiale przedstawiamy warszawski marsz zorganizowany przez StopNop będący częścią ogólnopolskiego protestu przeciwko działaniom rządu w kontekście walki z koronawirusem, przeciwko szczepieniom, paszportom biomedycznym i ograniczeniom praw obywatelskich.
Więcej informacji:
http://www.prisonplanet.pl/polityka/lokalne_protesty_przeciwko,p1193709148
http://www.prisonplanet.pl/polityka/lokalne_protesty_przeciwko,p1450691610
Więcej informacji:
http://www.prisonplanet.pl/polityka/lokalne_protesty_przeciwko,p1193709148
http://www.prisonplanet.pl/polityka/lokalne_protesty_przeciwko,p1450691610
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