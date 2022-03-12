Sale of Chelsea FC on Hold and Ticket Sales Blocked As Roman Abramovich Sanctioned

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
03/10/2022 Chelsea FC owner and Vladimir Putin ally Roman Abramovich are among a list of Russian oligarchs being sanctioned by the UK. No more ticket sales will be allowed, player transfers and new contracts will be banned, merchandise sales will also not be allowed. His plan of selling Chelsea FC will also not be allowed to go ahead for the time being.