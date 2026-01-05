© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Original Video Source - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J0enqfg4NDI
Content Creator - https://www.youtube.com/@Drberg
Dr. Eric Berg - Methylene Blue Review From Dr Berg- Secret Benefits & Side Effects Nobody Tells You
Discover the fascinating history and powerful health benefits of Methylene Blue — the first fully synthetic drug used since 1876! This video dives deep into how Methylene Blue works in your body, from its early use as an antibiotic and antipsychotic to its modern applications in emergency medicine for cyanide and carbon monoxide poisoning.
Timestamps:
00:00 What Is Methylene Blue
01:15 Methylene Blue Benefits: For Depression, Brain Fog, Candida,...
02:10 What Does Methylene Blue Really Do In Our Body
03:00 Methylene Blue For Mitochondrial Function
Learn about:
* How Methylene Blue acts as an artificial electron recycler to boost mitochondrial function
* Its potential to improve brain fog, memory, and fight depression
* Antiviral and anti-candida properties
* Benefits for neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer's and Parkinson's
* How it supports oxygen usage and energy production in cells
* Important dosage guidelines and safety tips
If you're curious about natural ways to enhance your energy and brain health, this video is a must-watch!