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CRIMINAL CHARLES LIEBER, HARVARDS CHIEF TRANSHUMANIST: PAID BY CHINA W/ MARYAM HENEIN (1OF2)
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42 views • February 15, 2022
Journalist Maryam Henein rejoins the program to discuss her deep investigation into Dr. Charles Lieber, the disgraced convicted felon and former chief of chemistry and chemical biology departments at Harvard. He is considered one of the foremost scientists in nano technology and the science behind transhumanism. His research and technology has moved the world closer to implementing the full control of our bodies and our minds by the world's most powerful tyrants. Thompson Reuters names Lieber as the world's top chemist for 10 years straight (2000-2010) based on the impact of his publications. You can learn more about Maryam Henein and her courageous and quality journalism @ https://MaryamHenein.com
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