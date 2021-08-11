MILITARY ANALYST EXPLAINS ALL PT 3. | WHAT'S COMING NEXT

Judy Horn: Christians, remember, it’s better to be in a desert and wilderness with God, then anywhere else without Him. He was everything Israel needed. He was their protection, healer, food source, water and more for forty years. If He should tarry, He is still everything we will ever need. I think Father God is fixing to show off for His kids “big time” and bring down every high and lofty thing that would exalt itself against the knowledge of Him. I think most mature Christians knew when same sex marriage was passed, challenging, that He wouldn’t keep silent long. He knows how to separate the wicked from the righteous, providing judgement for some and divine supernatural protection for others. Walk out into the “Light” of His Word and allow the Holy Spirit to show you everything in your life that you need to repent and be delivered from. It’s His goodness that leads us to repentance.