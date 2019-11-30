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Newsweek Changes Headline After Falsely Attacking Trump On Thanksgiving - War Room Full Show
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25 views • November 30, 2019
It's an Infowars Black Friday special featuring classic clips of Black Friday shopper madness and even protests and then the epic debate between Bryson Gray and his father Gary culminates in round two on today's War Room. Owen Shroyer debuts his entry into the MAGA Challenge and also takes calls from Patriots on this Holiday special. By the way, get DNA Force Plus 50% off and get a free bottle of Brain Force Plus now!
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