Putin confirms strikes on key Ukrainian infrastructure

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RT
October 10, 2022
Putin has accused Kiev of acts of nuclear terrorism as he confirmed the morning strikes on Ukrainian infrastructure and vowed tough response to further terrorist attacks
Details: https://on.rt.com/c3hd
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