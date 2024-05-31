Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
How To Protect Your Money From Agenda 2030 Interview With Paul Stone
channel image
High Hopes
3204 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
101 views
Published 18 hours ago

The People's Voice


May 29, 2024


The globalists are trying to make us all poorer and destroy what's left of the economy. The Biden regime is following all of the WEF diktats to the letter - they literally want you to own NOTHING and be happy. It's no joke.


That’s why I spoke to the CEO of Colonial Metals Group, Paul Stone. He reveals the safest way you can protect your money during these uncertain times. He also gives his take on what we can do to take our power back from globalist organization’s such as the WEF, who seem hellbent on destroying our freedoms and sovereignty. This is a must-see episode with valuable information and insights from a man who cares about our future.


Visit https://colonialmetalsgroup.com/tpv or call 888-351-2043 and receive up to $10,000 in free silver.


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4yaivr-how-to-protect-your-money-from-agenda-2030-interview-with-paul-stone.html

Keywords
economyglobalistsmoneyagenda 2030elitesfinanceprotectwefown nothingthe peoples voicepaul stone

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket