【NFSC @CPAC 】03/02/2023 Nicole interviews Scott Presler, founder of #GaysForTrump: It is asinine and ignorant for the US to still do business with its enemies, Russia and the CCP. We need to defund the CCP. We need independence: energy independence, education independence, economic independence, and land ownership independence. That needs to be our strategy.
【新中国联邦DC星火行动】03/02/2023 妮可采访“全美挺川同性恋大联盟”创始人斯科特·普莱斯勒：美国还在与自己的敌人俄罗斯和中共做生意是愚蠢无知的。我们需要停止资助中共，我们需要在能源、教育、经济、土地所有权上保持独立。这需要成为我们的战略。
