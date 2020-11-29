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Overview of the book of Ezekiel - chapters 11-13
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29 views • November 29, 2020
The prophet now sees the reason for the downfall of the modern societies of the modern House of Israel. He predicted the end of the last king on David's throne in Jerusalem, Zedekiah (chapter 12). He has seen the moral depravity of the "princes", that is the civil leadership (chapter 11). God through Ezekiel also addresses the false prophets of Israel, the "Christian" preachers who lead the people astray by telling them lies and giving them false promises.
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