TCR#1112 STEVEN D KELLEY #425 FEB-27-2025 Fake Hero Will NEVER say GETTY

This is the last home in Malibu USA, that JP Getty lived in, before moving to Britain. It is called the Getty Villa, and like the Getty Center in LA it is also a museum, and it is also part of the vast underground tunnel system in Los Angeles.

This was the location of the bunker where Ferdinand Marcos sent ten year old girls in shipping containers to, while he was alive. JP Getty traded art for children, and also moved secret gold. This was the first industrial scale pedophile child sex/sacrifice factory, where elite #pedophiles could procure their children, abuse them, use them, and conveniently have them disposed of when they were no longer needed. An elite pedophile consumes 5000 children in their lifetime. Every politician you love used these services.

Jean Paul Getty died before the Getty Center on top of Santa Monica Mtn., was finished. His son Gordon, who sold #Getty oil to Texaco for 11 billion, completed the Getty Center, and to this day continues the family tradition of providing a place where Elite #Satanic pedophiles can rape, torture, murder, and eat #children, all protected by the #NSA and your beloved United States Government. You see there is no US #Government, it was take over by #Intertel. This is the #KHAZARIANMAFIA and Nazi #Templars. This is the #CIA, the #NSA, #Mossad, every government, and every major corporation,and bank.

You want to stop the war to end us all?

Join us now because we know where to place the stake to slay the monster, only we do.

Deep Dive with Steven D Kelley Former CIA/NSA contractor - Occupy The Getty Museum X-Spaces presents



Wednesday Feb 28, 2024

The Getty Center Museum has at least 6 basement levels that are larger than the area of the entire museum campus.

It cost over $12 billion to build, the actual cost will never be known.

The bunker is one mile deep well below the basement, with 6 major levels, and several sub levels as large as a city each.

This has connection to all of LA, Orange, and San Bernadino counties.

It connects via high speed tube train to Santa Catalina Island to the west, and Edwards AFB, China Lake, Tonapah, etc, etc etc....

Children go in but they don't come out, unless they are kids that are on TV, like mousekateers.

EVERY child star goes under this place to have fluids taken.

The lowest level is where the most horrible Satanic rituals take place, they make even a Satanist squeamish.

UCLA, USC, FBI, city hall, music center, Disneyland, etc, etc, all connected by tunnels with trams and elevators. Club 33 in Disneyland, the Mark Taper Forum in LA. Almost every old building has tunnels that eventually connect.

These tunnels can be very old, or made recently. Playboy mansion, Lookout mtn, (Jared Leto's house) Brad Pitt's house, and on, and on... the Skirbal center in LA.. how hard is this to prove, they can't hide all the entrances.

Only the Government has the power to do that!! Get the picture yet? IT IS THE GOVERNMENT DOING THIS





The bunker under the Getty acts as a “Noah's Ark” for western civilization Artifacts.

The Getty bunker is a Templar fortress, and is the real seat of the Crown.

The Getty bunker provides industrial scale services to pedophiles that include providing victims to consume, and disposal of corpses.

The Getty bunker is the most important of all the deep underground bases, and it is also the the one location that we can use to bring down the entire enemy control of the world by exposing just this one location.

We need everyone in the world to help us, so that we may all be free from this evil. Steven is a gifted Energy Healer.



The loving souls here are powerful.

Steven provides free remote energy healings.

A 6th Level Reiki Healer Master.

Amazing transformations are not uncommon.







