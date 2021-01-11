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Ivermectin banned in South Africa
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125 views • January 11, 2021
If anyone can advise where to find Ivermectin underground here in South Africa please send feedback. Fortunately MMS which is still found in rare places here is available to us. Mail me ykhandoo at webmail dot co dot za
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