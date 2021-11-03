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Let's Go Brandon - #LGBChallenge - Music Video - by Bret Rife
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125 views • November 03, 2021
#Let’sgoBrandon aye aye
#LetsgoBrandon aye aye
Biden’s sniffing people’s heads
I can’t tell what he just said
I think we’re watching a movie
Like Weekend at Bernie’s or Dawn of the Dead
Biden is so old and decrepit
he can't make it up the steps is
air force one his real jet?
why is he on a studio set
no good explanation yet
Donald Trump was reelected
But then Biden was selected
Now he’s mandating injections
He’s just a Communist puppet
He signs whatever is put in front of him
Sees the words on the screen and he mumbles them
The election was stolen
we all know it
only people voted
for that oldy
are the wokies
and the unholy
he is a phony
they may have cloned him
even the soldiers
turned their backs at the ceremony
Harris and Biden represent
the Chinese Communist party
solely
Let’s go Brandon
I keep it drumming like I’m Nick Cannon aye aye
Let’s go Brandon
I keep it drumming like I’m Nick Cannon aye aye
Let’s go Brandon
When you ask questions they start Bannon aye aye
Let’s go brandon aye aye
Let’s go brandon aye aye
#BrysonGray and #TysonJames
have led the game in righteous ways
ignite with flames with rhymes so great
they shine the light in the darkest place
have changed the name of rap and fame
their lines have weight their songs will shake and make great wakes in rivers and lakes like waves that ripple and carry the faith of the one who died and saved with his grace
#LetsgoBrandon aye aye
Biden’s sniffing people’s heads
I can’t tell what he just said
I think we’re watching a movie
Like Weekend at Bernie’s or Dawn of the Dead
Biden is so old and decrepit
he can't make it up the steps is
air force one his real jet?
why is he on a studio set
no good explanation yet
Donald Trump was reelected
But then Biden was selected
Now he’s mandating injections
He’s just a Communist puppet
He signs whatever is put in front of him
Sees the words on the screen and he mumbles them
The election was stolen
we all know it
only people voted
for that oldy
are the wokies
and the unholy
he is a phony
they may have cloned him
even the soldiers
turned their backs at the ceremony
Harris and Biden represent
the Chinese Communist party
solely
Let’s go Brandon
I keep it drumming like I’m Nick Cannon aye aye
Let’s go Brandon
I keep it drumming like I’m Nick Cannon aye aye
Let’s go Brandon
When you ask questions they start Bannon aye aye
Let’s go brandon aye aye
Let’s go brandon aye aye
#BrysonGray and #TysonJames
have led the game in righteous ways
ignite with flames with rhymes so great
they shine the light in the darkest place
have changed the name of rap and fame
their lines have weight their songs will shake and make great wakes in rivers and lakes like waves that ripple and carry the faith of the one who died and saved with his grace
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