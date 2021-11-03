Let's Go Brandon - #LGBChallenge - Music Video - by Bret Rife

#Let’sgoBrandon aye aye

#LetsgoBrandon aye aye



Biden’s sniffing people’s heads

I can’t tell what he just said

I think we’re watching a movie

Like Weekend at Bernie’s or Dawn of the Dead

Biden is so old and decrepit

he can't make it up the steps is

air force one his real jet?

why is he on a studio set

no good explanation yet



Donald Trump was reelected

But then Biden was selected

Now he’s mandating injections

He’s just a Communist puppet

He signs whatever is put in front of him

Sees the words on the screen and he mumbles them



The election was stolen

we all know it

only people voted

for that oldy

are the wokies

and the unholy

he is a phony

they may have cloned him

even the soldiers

turned their backs at the ceremony

Harris and Biden represent

the Chinese Communist party

solely



Let’s go Brandon

I keep it drumming like I’m Nick Cannon aye aye

Let’s go Brandon

I keep it drumming like I’m Nick Cannon aye aye

Let’s go Brandon

When you ask questions they start Bannon aye aye

Let’s go brandon aye aye

Let’s go brandon aye aye



#BrysonGray and #TysonJames

have led the game in righteous ways

ignite with flames with rhymes so great

they shine the light in the darkest place

have changed the name of rap and fame

their lines have weight their songs will shake and make great wakes in rivers and lakes like waves that ripple and carry the faith of the one who died and saved with his grace