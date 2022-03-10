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The Technocratic Slavery of Transhumanism
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22 views • March 10, 2022
Father Zechariah Lynch is an orthodox priest and blogger. He wrote an article called "Green Pass to the Abyss: Mass Surveillance and Technocratic Slavery" which is posted on his blog - "Inkless Pen." It is only one of several articles that have fascinated me. So much so, I reached out and asked him to be a guest on the show and he graciously agreed. In our chat, we discussed The Big Reset, transhumanism, the gradual decline of free will, health passports and so much more. Tune in for a VERY thought provoking episode.
To connect with Fr. Lynch, reach out to him via his blog: https://inklesspen.blog
To connect with Fr. Lynch, reach out to him via his blog: https://inklesspen.blog
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