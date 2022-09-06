War on the West: These Jabs Are Clearly a Bioweapon | Dr Simon & Dr Naomi Wolf

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It turns out the injections are being produced with the CCP through Fosun Pharmaceuticals out of Shanghai. And the adverse events are not proportionately distributed.
• The vast majority of these adverse events were in the United States.
• The second largest chunk was in Western Europe.
• And all the other 56 countries combined where this injection was rolled out only amount to 7000 adverse events.
Dr. Naomi Wolf: "So to me, as a political analyst of many decades, this is clearly a war on the West, and it's clearly a bioweapon."
Full Interview: https://t.me/goddek/2110
Source https://rumble.com/v1is9k9-war-on-the-west-these-jabs-are-clearly-a-bioweapon.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=3