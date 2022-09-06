War on the West: These Jabs Are Clearly a Bioweapon | Dr Simon & Dr Naomi Wolf

It turns out the injections are being produced with the CCP through Fosun Pharmaceuticals out of Shanghai. And the adverse events are not proportionately distributed.

• The vast majority of these adverse events were in the United States.

• The second largest chunk was in Western Europe.

• And all the other 56 countries combined where this injection was rolled out only amount to 7000 adverse events.

Dr. Naomi Wolf: "So to me, as a political analyst of many decades, this is clearly a war on the West, and it's clearly a bioweapon."

Full Interview: https://t.me/goddek/2110

Source https://rumble.com/v1is9k9-war-on-the-west-these-jabs-are-clearly-a-bioweapon.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=3