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Bible Study on the Gospel of Mark: Chapter 5
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TruthSeeker
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4 views • February 24, 2020
This Mark chapter 5 sermon looks at the first half of Mark 5, where Jesus goes to the other side of the Sea of Galilee, and he finds a man who is possessed by demons. Jesus' encounter with this man, and the townsfolk who subsequently come out to see what is happening, says a lot about obedience and worship, and what it really means to worship God in Spirit and Truth.

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A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.

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CREDITS

Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)

022-St Francis of Assisi Parish,Litchfield,New Hampshire,USA- Eucharistic Adoration by My Helper The Holy Spirit
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J_9ZLEQfzCU

Divine Liturgy - Pentecost by Saint Anne Orthodox Church
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3vzpqYNj0uY

Bringing The "KINGDOM of HEAVEN" Down// AN ENCOUNTER WITH ANGELS by Charis Missionary Church
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ToJgd_wh_Ig

Video background - Here I am Lord, send me. Worship and pray to Jesus by Creator.King
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mEuVBPAClcQ

Door Opening #3 / Green Screen - Chroma Key by GreenScreen Brasil
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bFXiRyml2cU

Spiritual Empowerment Through Prayer and Fasting by Steven Brooks International
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=twMAwEWM8OQ

Francis Chan: Biblical Church - A Training Facility - ALCF by Crazy Love
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mAf65ORmU7g

044-Malankara Catholic Vienna Europe-Retreat led by Fr Daniel Poovananthil-11 to 13 Oct 2019 by My Helper The Holy Spirit
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qBDujHWpzoY

Green screen hangman by ChromaKeyZombie
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ALSNm2bX1XE

Demon (Horror Fantasy) by Maxwell Hamilton
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/

Release What You're Holding | Pastor Jeremy Foster by Hope City
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2vA1sbAm7Uw

car crashes from cliff - VFX with green screen by BestGreenScreen
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tkEFpmuFnRU

George HW Bush - There is no Rest for the Wicked by Strong Hold Baptist Church
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZFuPi8i-w-Y

The Decapolis Map by Nichalp
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Creative_Commons

Crowd Green Screen videos GP'S VFx Studio 2019 by GP VFX Studio
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aimsw7SxjF8

The Bible Series Day Of Pentecost Acts, Chapter 2 by Harison Cota
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t7HDorBklww

The Life Church Worship Song 03 by The Life Church, HYD
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aHWWSqZaVGU

Speaking in tongue by Bradenton Gospel Tabernacle
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ILEapoVwdyo

St. Joseph's Maronite Catholic Church 01/26/2020 by St. Joseph's Maronite Church
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MjziBGkYbzM

4 HOURS HOLY GHOST PRAYER IN TONGUE PART 1 by WORSHIP ALTAR MINISTRIES INTERNATIONAL WAMI
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M9JmXp8Rxgw

Hand Clapping Foot Stomping Holy Rolling Apostolic Outpouring by The SNB Channel
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1t_5BX3J7Qg

On the Shore Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)
Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/

Unpromised Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)
Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/

Music from https://filmmusic.io
"At Rest" by Kevin MacLeod (https://incompetech.com)
License: CC BY (http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/)

Music from https://filmmusic.io
"Dark Times" by Kevin MacLeod (https://incompetech.com)
License: CC BY (http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/)
Keywords
bible studyspiritualitysermonseeking the truthteachings of jesustrue christianityspeak the truthmessages from goda voice in the desertvoice in the desertsea of galileeworship god in spirit and truthfake worshipobedience and worshipmark chapter 5
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