WAKE UP 9/11 - "PUNCHLINE" & "CHOPPER 5" - August 3 2023
Wake Up! Productions
I put out a meme for the Numerology of the towers. Hoping it will generate interest. I included an old video called "PUNCHLINE" which is still relevant, and I put together some of ACE BAKER's work on "CHOPPER 5" Nose out shot as proof of no planes on 9/11.

