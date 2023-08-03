WAKE UP 9/11 - "PUNCHLINE" & "CHOPPER 5" - August 3 2023

I put out a meme for the Numerology of the towers. Hoping it will generate interest. I included an old video called "PUNCHLINE" which is still relevant, and I put together some of ACE BAKER's work on "CHOPPER 5" Nose out shot as proof of no planes on 9/11.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.