Eustace Mullins - Murder by Injection (Full Length)

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While there are many books on the corruption of modern medicine, there is no other book out there that so effectively tells the whole story as does this seminal volume, laying bare the criminal machinations of those who profit in the name of "promoting good health." The federal bureaucracy that ostensibly "regulates" the big drug companies is all part and parcel of the problem.
https://www.amazon.com/Murder-Injection-Medical-Conspiracy-Against/dp/B001E0A758/ref=sr_1_1?ie=UTF8&;s=books&qid=1294731129&sr=8-1
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IWkqSncY3fg
TruthViews YT Channel
While there are many books on the corruption of modern medicine, there is no other book out there that so effectively tells the whole story as does this seminal volume, laying bare the criminal machinations of those who profit in the name of “promoting good health.” The federal bureaucracy that ostensibly “regulates” the big drug companies is all part and parcel of the problem.” – TruthViews