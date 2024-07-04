BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Dr. Mike Yeadon: "If people don't wake up, we will—over the next few years—completely lose our freedoms."
"If people don't wake up, we will—over the next few years—completely lose our freedoms."

Former vice president at Pfizer, Dr. Mike Yeadon: The push towards digital ID, CBDCs and 15 minute cities "would make an excellent way of controlling everyone using the same set of algorithms, wherever you are, for any purpose".

"If they tell you you can't leave your 15 minute city, your money won't work beyond the particular radius they set."

Full interview :

https://rumble.com/v4oz3qe-geoff-buys-cars-and-mike-yeadon-interivew.html

Source @RealWideAwakeMedia


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

freedomcontroldigital idcbdcsdr mike yeadon15 minute cities
