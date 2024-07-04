Dr. Mike Yeadon: "If people don't wake up, we will—over the next few years—completely lose our freedoms."

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"If people don't wake up, we will—over the next few years—completely lose our freedoms."
Former vice president at Pfizer, Dr. Mike Yeadon: The push towards digital ID, CBDCs and 15 minute cities "would make an excellent way of controlling everyone using the same set of algorithms, wherever you are, for any purpose".
"If they tell you you can't leave your 15 minute city, your money won't work beyond the particular radius they set."
Full interview :
https://rumble.com/v4oz3qe-geoff-buys-cars-and-mike-yeadon-interivew.html
Source @RealWideAwakeMedia
