Premier Mark McGowan’s 666 self-coronation ceremony MVI_8090

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Here in Western Australia, we suffer
under the rulership of an excuse for a leader, Premier Mark McGowan. He has caused
enormous harm to hundreds of thousands of us, mainly through vaccination promotion
and mandates, however, many other measures related to Covid-19 management have contributed
to damaging many people and their businesses, families, lives. This is my
satirical take on the obvious next step for this egomaniac.DISCLAIMER: My disparaging
assessments of Mark McGowan and his fellows-in-arms may be mistaken, and are my
opinions only