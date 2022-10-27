Premier Mark McGowan’s 666 self-coronation ceremony MVI_8090

Here in Western Australia, we suffer
under the rulership of an excuse for a leader, Premier Mark McGowan. He has caused
enormous harm to hundreds of thousands of us, mainly through vaccination promotion
and mandates, however, many other measures related to Covid-19 management have contributed
to damaging many people and their businesses, families, lives. This is my
satirical take on the obvious next step for this egomaniac.DISCLAIMER: My disparaging
assessments of Mark McGowan and his fellows-in-arms may be mistaken, and are my
opinions only
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.