Premier Mark McGowan’s 666 self-coronation ceremony MVI_8090
Published a month ago
Here in Western Australia, we suffer under the rulership of an excuse for a leader, Premier Mark McGowan. He has caused enormous harm to hundreds of thousands of us, mainly through vaccination promotion and mandates, however, many other measures related to Covid-19 management have contributed to damaging many people and their businesses, families, lives. This is my satirical take on the obvious next step for this egomaniac.DISCLAIMER: My disparaging assessments of Mark McGowan and his fellows-in-arms may be mistaken, and are my opinions only

hubriscuriousprovocativeself-coronation

