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Elites use school photos to pick & abduct child sex slaves & replace with changeling clone. Elites abduct pets to implant camera in eye to spy on your wife & children
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341 views • August 03, 2021
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (August 2021).
Elites are using school photos to MILAB abduct children and make them child sex slaves and replace them with clone changelings and replace the human homo-sapiens specie (33.3% of the Western feminist nations now)
The Illuminati NWO nephilim & chimera alien incarnate avatar Pedogate Pizzagate “White House Pizza Night” pedophile cannibal LGBTPB (Lesbian Gay Bisexual Transvestite Pedophile Bestiality) orgy child sex magick “bisexual Draco chimera” “quadsexual Pleiadian nephilim” “multisexual Mantis” “hermaphrodite Pleiadian fallen angel” spirit cooking ritual New Age Wicca witch feminist globalist elites like the Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar MJ-12 Templar Knight Donald Trump and his Nazi 4th Reich Ceres planet Draco bosses and the Draco avatar black nobility families and CIA NSA MI6 FBI and royal families and Hollywood celebrities and corporate executives and Vatican leaders and church pastors and school leaders and media people and military leaders and court judges and police leaders and millions of others are abducting your children using the school photos and replacing them with changeling clones. The elites choose the human homo-sapiens specie children that they like from the school photos, and freeze time in your children’s room, and abduct them through the witches’ Floo network time travel wormhole portals, and replace them with changeling clones. Then, they proceed to rape and sodomize your children, and skin them alive, and saw off their limbs alive, and eat their livers alive, and satanic abortion sacrifice them, and skewer them, and eat them, and throw the evidence human meat into the fast food restaurant and supermarket food. Whatever demon spirit that is inside the clone changeling body that has the downloaded memory of your child continues to live with the parents, just like in Grimm’s fairy tale “The Changeling.” This is how they replaced 33.3% of the Western feminist nations’ population with non-humans. The Kardashian family is not human but they are synthetic life form A.I. androids. They cannot replace real Christians, but they are replacing the religious Christians and pastors’ children with themselves as changeling non-humans. Children in the attached videos are testifying that their Satanist parents sacrifice children in their churches, and have their children eat the sacrificed children, and dance in the churches with the babies’ half eaten skulls. There are countless whistleblowers exposing that they are MILAB abducting entire villages and towns, and replacing them with nephilim & chimera alien incarnate avatars in cloned hybrid human avatar bodies with downloaded stolen memories. Elites are freezing time and abducting your pets through time travel wormhole portals and implanting cameras in their eyes to spy on your daughters and wives 24 hours a day whoever they find attractive. All Marriott hotels and Hilton hotels have the witch elites’ Floo network jump room star gate wormhole portals. Repent, repent, repent, and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the way of the Lord! ***
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
Elites are using school photos to MILAB abduct children and make them child sex slaves and replace them with clone changelings and replace the human homo-sapiens specie (33.3% of the Western feminist nations now)
The Illuminati NWO nephilim & chimera alien incarnate avatar Pedogate Pizzagate “White House Pizza Night” pedophile cannibal LGBTPB (Lesbian Gay Bisexual Transvestite Pedophile Bestiality) orgy child sex magick “bisexual Draco chimera” “quadsexual Pleiadian nephilim” “multisexual Mantis” “hermaphrodite Pleiadian fallen angel” spirit cooking ritual New Age Wicca witch feminist globalist elites like the Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar MJ-12 Templar Knight Donald Trump and his Nazi 4th Reich Ceres planet Draco bosses and the Draco avatar black nobility families and CIA NSA MI6 FBI and royal families and Hollywood celebrities and corporate executives and Vatican leaders and church pastors and school leaders and media people and military leaders and court judges and police leaders and millions of others are abducting your children using the school photos and replacing them with changeling clones. The elites choose the human homo-sapiens specie children that they like from the school photos, and freeze time in your children’s room, and abduct them through the witches’ Floo network time travel wormhole portals, and replace them with changeling clones. Then, they proceed to rape and sodomize your children, and skin them alive, and saw off their limbs alive, and eat their livers alive, and satanic abortion sacrifice them, and skewer them, and eat them, and throw the evidence human meat into the fast food restaurant and supermarket food. Whatever demon spirit that is inside the clone changeling body that has the downloaded memory of your child continues to live with the parents, just like in Grimm’s fairy tale “The Changeling.” This is how they replaced 33.3% of the Western feminist nations’ population with non-humans. The Kardashian family is not human but they are synthetic life form A.I. androids. They cannot replace real Christians, but they are replacing the religious Christians and pastors’ children with themselves as changeling non-humans. Children in the attached videos are testifying that their Satanist parents sacrifice children in their churches, and have their children eat the sacrificed children, and dance in the churches with the babies’ half eaten skulls. There are countless whistleblowers exposing that they are MILAB abducting entire villages and towns, and replacing them with nephilim & chimera alien incarnate avatars in cloned hybrid human avatar bodies with downloaded stolen memories. Elites are freezing time and abducting your pets through time travel wormhole portals and implanting cameras in their eyes to spy on your daughters and wives 24 hours a day whoever they find attractive. All Marriott hotels and Hilton hotels have the witch elites’ Floo network jump room star gate wormhole portals. Repent, repent, repent, and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the way of the Lord! ***
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
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