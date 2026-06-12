Young Women Duped by Gender Identity

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For years, the deliberately provoked debate over gender identity has occupied the lion’s share of public discussion across the Western world. What began as a relatively niche issue has been manipulated into one of the most contentious cultural and political battles of the modern era, affecting schools, universities, workplaces, sporting organisations, healthcare systems, government policy, and even the language of everyday life. Yet one of the most intriguing questions is rarely examined in depth. Why have so many young women become the strongest supporters of gender ideology? This question lies at the heart of a recent discussion featuring Cambridge student Maeve Halligan, whose comments have drawn significant online attention.