Haiti PM to resign as gang leader calls on international community
Published 18 hours ago

Haiti PM to resign as gang leader calls on international community to give the country a chance. Powerful Haitian gang leader Jimmy Cherizier has been out in the streets of Port-au-Prince calling for the international community to "give Haiti a chance" - as he drew a rifle and fired his pistol in a show of force.


Cherizier, a former police officer who is known as Barbecue among Haiti's people, made the comments as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Caribbean leaders met in Jamaica to push for a solution to the violent crisis in the country.


Sky News

Read more: https://news.sky.com/story/haiti-prim...


