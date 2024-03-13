Haiti PM to resign as gang leader calls on international community to give the country a chance. Powerful Haitian gang leader Jimmy Cherizier has been out in the streets of Port-au-Prince calling for the international community to "give Haiti a chance" - as he drew a rifle and fired his pistol in a show of force.
Cherizier, a former police officer who is known as Barbecue among Haiti's people, made the comments as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Caribbean leaders met in Jamaica to push for a solution to the violent crisis in the country.
Sky News
Read more: https://news.sky.com/story/haiti-prim...
