© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
FIGHT FOR TRUMP 13 SECOND CHANT
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
28 views • December 24, 2020
FIGHT FOR TRUMP 13 SECOND CHANT
https://nopcbsnews.com/
MAN ARRESTED ALLEGEDLY PULLS GUN ON TRUMP SUPPORTERS @ STOP THE STEAL RALLY SCHAUMBURG IL ON 11/29/2020...
STOP THE STEAL RALLIES EVERY SUNDAY 12 NOON TO 3 PM UNTIL WRONG IS RIGHTED AND JUSTICE IS REALIZED! TRUMP WON! Rally At The Intersection Of Golf Road And Meacham Road, Schaumburg, IL.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/czk2Wf4bVoox/
TRUMP WON! STOP THE STEAL PRESIDENT TRUMP RALLY SCHAUMBURG, IL ON NOV 29TH, 2020...
Stop The Steal Rally Every Sunday 12 Noon To 3 PM, Golf Road And Meacham Road, Schaumburg, IL (A Chicago Suburb). At The Intersection Of Golf Road And Meacham Road, In The Closed Down Old Macy's Store Parking Lot.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/zZiYqnhHZsnA/
Former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich to Newsmax TV: Election Fraud Is a 'Time-Honored Tradition' in Dem Cities!
Coming out of the Democratic Chicago political establishment I know how they operate,” he said, pointing out Democrats control the political apparatus that counts the votes, the polling places, and the people who count the votes. “It’s a time-honored tradition," he said of Democratic election fraud. He said Americans should rise up and peacefully protest against the political establishment. He called the cause larger than backing the president because it’s about having "fair and free elections." FULL ARTICLE AND VIDEO INTERVIEW! Click Here!
https://nopcbsnews.com/trump-won---stop-the-steal-rallies---trump-won
Dec 2, 2020
President Trump releases statement on protecting the 2020 election! Epic 46 Minute Speech!
This is the entire 46-minute speech that President Trump posted concerning the rampant voter fraud that took place in the 2020 election. Most of the Main Stream Media have ignored it completely or have tried to pick it apart.
https://youtu.be/2feCeWjTmBc
The first 39 seconds only have the audio but then the video kicks in after that.
https://youtu.be/QHM5pgRWC7k
Dec 2, 2020
KRAKEN UNLEASHED: Trump calls out election fraud. Donald Trump Gives Epic Speech On Election Fraud!
https://79days.news/watch?id=5fc83a08a4eedc5a2e2ef0fe
Dec 3, 2020
Do The Math: Tens Of Thousands Of Illegal Votes Counted In Georgia!
Harrison comments on shocking stats about the amount of illegal votes in Georgia.
https://79days.news/watch?id=5fc98ca08d083f60091aa132
Dec 3, 2020
Blatant Voter Fraud Fires Up the Fight for Freedom in the face of a blatant tyrannical takeover!
https://79days.news/watch?id=5fc9866da232215ddef1b676
Nov 30, 2020
News Reporter Caught Hiding Election Fraud Evidence Live On Air! https://79days.news/watch?id=5fc5a788b401b65825b59b69
Nov 5, 2020
Intelligence Insider: President Trump Setup Democrats In “Sting Operation” To Catch Them Stealing Election! 5,116,105 views
https://79days.news/watch?id=5fa480cc65f2d419a08b54e2
Dec 4, 2020
Evidence of Widespread Election Fraud! Shocking footage and testimony about voter fraud in Michigan.
https://79days.news/watch?id=5fcacc2228f4876265247455
Dec 4, 2020
Georgia Voter Fraud Compilation! Shocking testimony about voter fraud in Georgia.
https://79days.news/watch?id=5fcacd3a28f4876265248759
Dec 2, 2020!
Amistad Project Brings Forth Witnesses To Widespread Election Fraud! Evidence of Widespread Election Fraud! AP brings forth witnesses who were involved in the biggest election scandal in history.
https://79days.news/watch?id=5fc843f7a4eedc5a2e2ff419
https://79days.news/watch?id=5fc843f7a4eedc5a2e2ff419
Nearly 300,000 ballots “disappeared” during transfer from New York to Pennsylvania!
United States Postal Service subcontractor Jesse Morgan is the driver who came forward as a whistleblower to explain that he hauled 24 pallets’ worth of ballots from New York to Pennsylvania, where they vanished not long after that.
Throughout the process of transporting the now-missing ballots, Morgan indicated that Postal Service personnel had exhibited “odd behaviors” that “grossly deviate[d]” from their “normal procedure and behavior.” Morgan also confirmed that the ballots he was transporting had been completed, but that they were addressed to areas other than Lancaster where he was delivering them.
Morgan says he observed these and other anomalies before even finding out that the ballots later disappeared. This only added fuel to the fires of election fraud, prompting Morgan even more so to come forward and spill the beans.
https://www.distributednews.com/479635.html
https://www.newstarget.com/2020-12-05-300000-ballots-disappeared-transfer-new-york-pennsylvania.html
Big Media continues to ignore election-flipping evidence of fraud being presented in front of state legislatures across the US! 12/05/2020 / By Lance D Johnson
https://www.distributednews.com/480183.html
https://www.newstarget.com/2020-12-05-big-media-ignores-evidence-fraud-state-legislatures.html
https://nopcbsnews.com/
MAN ARRESTED ALLEGEDLY PULLS GUN ON TRUMP SUPPORTERS @ STOP THE STEAL RALLY SCHAUMBURG IL ON 11/29/2020...
STOP THE STEAL RALLIES EVERY SUNDAY 12 NOON TO 3 PM UNTIL WRONG IS RIGHTED AND JUSTICE IS REALIZED! TRUMP WON! Rally At The Intersection Of Golf Road And Meacham Road, Schaumburg, IL.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/czk2Wf4bVoox/
TRUMP WON! STOP THE STEAL PRESIDENT TRUMP RALLY SCHAUMBURG, IL ON NOV 29TH, 2020...
Stop The Steal Rally Every Sunday 12 Noon To 3 PM, Golf Road And Meacham Road, Schaumburg, IL (A Chicago Suburb). At The Intersection Of Golf Road And Meacham Road, In The Closed Down Old Macy's Store Parking Lot.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/zZiYqnhHZsnA/
Former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich to Newsmax TV: Election Fraud Is a 'Time-Honored Tradition' in Dem Cities!
Coming out of the Democratic Chicago political establishment I know how they operate,” he said, pointing out Democrats control the political apparatus that counts the votes, the polling places, and the people who count the votes. “It’s a time-honored tradition," he said of Democratic election fraud. He said Americans should rise up and peacefully protest against the political establishment. He called the cause larger than backing the president because it’s about having "fair and free elections." FULL ARTICLE AND VIDEO INTERVIEW! Click Here!
https://nopcbsnews.com/trump-won---stop-the-steal-rallies---trump-won
Dec 2, 2020
President Trump releases statement on protecting the 2020 election! Epic 46 Minute Speech!
This is the entire 46-minute speech that President Trump posted concerning the rampant voter fraud that took place in the 2020 election. Most of the Main Stream Media have ignored it completely or have tried to pick it apart.
https://youtu.be/2feCeWjTmBc
The first 39 seconds only have the audio but then the video kicks in after that.
https://youtu.be/QHM5pgRWC7k
Dec 2, 2020
KRAKEN UNLEASHED: Trump calls out election fraud. Donald Trump Gives Epic Speech On Election Fraud!
https://79days.news/watch?id=5fc83a08a4eedc5a2e2ef0fe
Dec 3, 2020
Do The Math: Tens Of Thousands Of Illegal Votes Counted In Georgia!
Harrison comments on shocking stats about the amount of illegal votes in Georgia.
https://79days.news/watch?id=5fc98ca08d083f60091aa132
Dec 3, 2020
Blatant Voter Fraud Fires Up the Fight for Freedom in the face of a blatant tyrannical takeover!
https://79days.news/watch?id=5fc9866da232215ddef1b676
Nov 30, 2020
News Reporter Caught Hiding Election Fraud Evidence Live On Air! https://79days.news/watch?id=5fc5a788b401b65825b59b69
Nov 5, 2020
Intelligence Insider: President Trump Setup Democrats In “Sting Operation” To Catch Them Stealing Election! 5,116,105 views
https://79days.news/watch?id=5fa480cc65f2d419a08b54e2
Dec 4, 2020
Evidence of Widespread Election Fraud! Shocking footage and testimony about voter fraud in Michigan.
https://79days.news/watch?id=5fcacc2228f4876265247455
Dec 4, 2020
Georgia Voter Fraud Compilation! Shocking testimony about voter fraud in Georgia.
https://79days.news/watch?id=5fcacd3a28f4876265248759
Dec 2, 2020!
Amistad Project Brings Forth Witnesses To Widespread Election Fraud! Evidence of Widespread Election Fraud! AP brings forth witnesses who were involved in the biggest election scandal in history.
https://79days.news/watch?id=5fc843f7a4eedc5a2e2ff419
https://79days.news/watch?id=5fc843f7a4eedc5a2e2ff419
Nearly 300,000 ballots “disappeared” during transfer from New York to Pennsylvania!
United States Postal Service subcontractor Jesse Morgan is the driver who came forward as a whistleblower to explain that he hauled 24 pallets’ worth of ballots from New York to Pennsylvania, where they vanished not long after that.
Throughout the process of transporting the now-missing ballots, Morgan indicated that Postal Service personnel had exhibited “odd behaviors” that “grossly deviate[d]” from their “normal procedure and behavior.” Morgan also confirmed that the ballots he was transporting had been completed, but that they were addressed to areas other than Lancaster where he was delivering them.
Morgan says he observed these and other anomalies before even finding out that the ballots later disappeared. This only added fuel to the fires of election fraud, prompting Morgan even more so to come forward and spill the beans.
https://www.distributednews.com/479635.html
https://www.newstarget.com/2020-12-05-300000-ballots-disappeared-transfer-new-york-pennsylvania.html
Big Media continues to ignore election-flipping evidence of fraud being presented in front of state legislatures across the US! 12/05/2020 / By Lance D Johnson
https://www.distributednews.com/480183.html
https://www.newstarget.com/2020-12-05-big-media-ignores-evidence-fraud-state-legislatures.html
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.