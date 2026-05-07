⚠️Israel planned to use Iran war as trap ‘to bring down entire Middle East’ - Alex Jones, clip

Lots of current updates to read after video description:

The latest: BREAKING🚨: Iran reportedly targeted U.S. warships in the Strait of Hormuz after they attempted to attack an Iranian oil tanker according to IRIB

Video:

⚠️ Israel planned to use Iran war as trap ‘to bring down entire Middle East’ – Alex Jones

Saudi Arabia stood up to Israel’s push to become “the new hegemon in the region” amid the Iran war, which is “COVID 2.0 designed to shut down civilization,” independent radio host Alex Jones underscored.

Earlier from WSJ:

Saudi Arabia & Kuwait reversed their decision to block military access for US — after what, 24h?

Saudi Arabia & Kuwait have lifted restrictions on US military use of their bases and airspace, clearing the way for Washington to potentially restart the [previously failed] operations in the Strait of Hormoz, according to the WSJ.

US officials say their naval escort missions could resume as soon as this week.

Adding, posted an hour ago... However:

💥BREAKING: The United Arab Emirates is attacking Iran

Multiple strikes have taken place against Qeshm Island and Siri, so far.

Sources say it’s a joint U.S-Emirati operation, with American logistics backing.

🐻The Only Fans Emirates decided they had enough of porn and any other type of business.

More, just posted:

Israel has denied involvement in tonight's reported explosions inside Iran, with Tel Aviv officials telling domestic media they had no role in the blasts.

Tasnim Sources report signs of a hostile UAE operation at Bahman Qeshm pier.

Multiple Iranian sources indicate explosions heard in Bandar Abbas were the result of air defense engaging two drones. Separate sources point to a hostile act by the UAE government, acting as a proxy for the Zionist regime, targeting Bahman pier on Qeshm Island.

Neither claim has been officially confirmed. Iranian sources warn that if confirmed, the UAE will pay the price for the operation.

More:

Saudi Arabia lifted military access restriction after US promised them & other GCC states that it will help them with their “retaliation”.

Prior to reports of explosions at a dock in Iran’s south, USAF refuelers were up in the air above the UAE.

During an exchange of fire between Iranian armed forces and the enemy, parts of the Bahman commercial dock in Qeshm were targeted — Fars

BREAKING🚨: Iran reportedly targeted U.S. warships in the Strait of Hormuz after they attempted to attack an Iranian oil tanker according to IRIB

🇦🇪🇮🇷The UAE will form a committee to document Iran’s attacks during the war in the Middle East to support legal action, state media reported.

Major landmarks, as well as airports and energy facilities, were among the sites hit in Iran’s response on American assets in the Gulf.

What Iranian Media is so far reporting regarding the explosions heard tonight

🔸Iranian state media outlets have reported explosions in Bandar Abbas and Qeshm Island tonight.

🔸The Mizan news agency, citing sources, has reported that the explosions heard in Qeshm were caused by air defences that had brought down several small drones.

🔸Tasnim news agency has also reported, citing sources, that two drones were brought down by air defences in Bandar Abbas.





@ DD Geopolitics, @FotrosResistancee