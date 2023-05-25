Rasmussen Polls: America Hits a Pothole - Right Direction Plunges 10 Points in a Month

Rasmussen Polls: America Hits a Pothole - Right Direction Plunges 10 Points in a MonthTwenty-seven percent (27%) of Likely U.S. Voters think the country is heading in the right direction, according to a new Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey for the week ending May 18, 2023.
This week’s finding is down three points from a week ago.
Sixty-seven percent (67%) of voters believe the nation is headed down the wrong track, up one point from a week ago.
A year ago at this time, 24% said the United States was heading in the right direction, while 69% said it was on the wrong track.
https://www.rasmussenreports.com/public_content/archive/mood_of_america_archive/right_direction_or_wrong_track/right_direction_wrong_track_may22
More at Rasmussen Reports: https://www.rasmussenreports.com/
Free Daily Updates: https://www.rasmussenreports.com/daily_updates/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.