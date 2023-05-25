Create New Account
Rasmussen Polls: America Hits a Pothole - Right Direction Plunges 10 Points in a Month
36 views
GalacticStorm
Published a day ago |
Rasmussen Polls: America Hits a Pothole - Right Direction Plunges 10 Points in a MonthTwenty-seven percent (27%) of Likely U.S. Voters think the country is heading in the right direction, according to a new Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey for the week ending May 18, 2023.

This week’s finding is down three points from a week ago.

Sixty-seven percent (67%) of voters believe the nation is headed down the wrong track, up one point from a week ago.

A year ago at this time, 24% said the United States was heading in the right direction, while 69% said it was on the wrong track.

https://www.rasmussenreports.com/public_content/archive/mood_of_america_archive/right_direction_or_wrong_track/right_direction_wrong_track_may22

More at Rasmussen Reports: https://www.rasmussenreports.com/
Free Daily Updates: https://www.rasmussenreports.com/daily_updates/ 

rasmussen reportsbiden tankspolitical pollsamerica says

