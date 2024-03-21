Create New Account
James Comer: Democrats 'never denied' Biden's influence peddling | Newsmax
GalacticStorm
Rob Schmitt Newsmax  |  James Comer: Democrats 'never denied' Biden's influence peddling.   On Wednesday's episode of "Rob Schmitt Tonight" Rep. James Comer joined to talk about Hunter Biden's business partner, Tony Bobulinski's testimony to the House, weighed in on the Democrats' behavior at the hearing, and more on NEWSMAX.  

white house ccp biden crime family biden regime influence peddling scheme congress investigation

