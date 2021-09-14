THE ACTIVATION TOUR - #SOLUTIONSWATCH

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corbettreport
SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/solutionswatch-activationtour/
Derrick Broze and Miriam Gomez of The Conscious Resistance join us today to talk about The Activation Tour, a whirlwind 28-city tour that they're engaged in to foster activism and spread a message of empowerment across the US.