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Serving of a Notice of Liability (Medical Officer of Health)
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102 views • December 08, 2021
William David Colby, a man who sometimes acts as Medical Officer of Health for Chatham-Kent is served with a Notice of Liability for his involvement in the unnecessary "vaccination" of men, women and children in Chatham-Kent
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