J6: Agent Provocateur

‘Insurrection’ Day

* Why hasn’t Ray Epps been prosecuted?

* What a joke: he is suddenly a left-wing victim.

* NYT puff piece on him is very misleading; failed to ask very key questions.

* Why haven’t we seen that text message?

* You are not allowed to ask questions about him.

* Nancy Pelosi and Liz Cheney are curiously uninterested in the case.

The full version of this segment is linked below.





Tucker Carlson Tonight | 14 July 2022

https://video.foxnews.com/v/6309560509112

