J6: Agent Provocateur

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‘Insurrection’ Day
* Why hasn’t Ray Epps been prosecuted?
* What a joke: he is suddenly a left-wing victim.
* NYT puff piece on him is very misleading; failed to ask very key questions.
* Why haven’t we seen that text message?
* You are not allowed to ask questions about him.
* Nancy Pelosi and Liz Cheney are curiously uninterested in the case.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 14 July 2022