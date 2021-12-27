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TRESPASS NOTICE & WARRANTS FOR ARREST
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212 views • December 27, 2021
VELVET REVOLUTION AUSTRALIA UNITED WE STAND
This is the Trespass Notice that we attach to every
Parliament House, High Court,
Supreme Courts and Kangaroo Courts, Governors House, Governor General’s House, Kirribilly House and ALL Local Council Chambers, the Local & Federal Ministers in your area also needs a copy. You can also slide a copy of the Sanctioned Lawful Moratorium under the door.
Warrants will be issued by a Sheriff for the arrest of all of the Treasonous Corrupt Corporate Representative of COMMONWEALTH OF AUSTRALIA
https://www.facebook.com/lyn.bennetts
This is the Trespass Notice that we attach to every
Parliament House, High Court,
Supreme Courts and Kangaroo Courts, Governors House, Governor General’s House, Kirribilly House and ALL Local Council Chambers, the Local & Federal Ministers in your area also needs a copy. You can also slide a copy of the Sanctioned Lawful Moratorium under the door.
Warrants will be issued by a Sheriff for the arrest of all of the Treasonous Corrupt Corporate Representative of COMMONWEALTH OF AUSTRALIA
https://www.facebook.com/lyn.bennetts
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