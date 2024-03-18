THE KARIS PROJECT REVOLUTION 10TH MARCH 2024

THE KARIS PROJECT REVOLUTION





10 PM UK - 2 PM PACIFIC - 4 PM CENTRAL - 5 PM EASTERN













DALE AND KAYSHA













Co-Host of the Karis Project





I am a father of two daughters Kaysha (26) and Karis (4), a family oriented Christian, I enjoy getting outdoors,

and giving back to the community. I pioneered research into HVAC infection controls relative to Aerosol

Generating Medical Procedures for the SARS-Cov- 2 pandemic response. My research papers Pioneered during

my degree are published under the title “COVID-19 and Negligent Engineering Practices; “Will This Kill People?”.

The most recent research document is in the process of being published under the title “The Engineering of

Bioterrorism, Child Trafficking, Treason and the Crime of Aggression Update II (A Preliminary Report and

Analysis of Risk)”.





I have spent the last three years researching the HVAC infection controls relative to COVID

and fighting cases in multiple courts in Canada and the United States. Multiple high treason and other criminal

complaints in Canada and the United States have been started based on my research that would have shut

down the COVID response in the spring/summer of 2020 if it wasn’t unlawfully suppressed. This research

exposes the mechanism that was used to create the circumstances for widespread election fraud and

substantiates the election fraud claims by President Trump. The research is being used for numerous

proceedings in Canada and the United States.





My daughter Kaysha started The Karis Project to help combat child sex trafficking and other destructive

ideologies that have been destroying Christian families. Many have supported The Karis Project in our fight

against child trafficking. Kaysha decided to start the Karis project because her little sister has been trafficked the

last three years. We have been working with people to get this information into the hands of the people and to

teach them how to defend themselves lawfully.





Work related:





• Bachelor of Technology from Memorial University of Newfoundland, Engineering and Applied Science Major

• Diploma Mechanical Engineering Technology - SaskPolytech

• Member of Technology Professionals of Saskatchewan

• Member of ASET

• 5 year Member of ASHRAE





The Karis Project merch:

T-Shirts: https://www.randpfashiondesigns.com/product-page/the-karis-project-t-shirt

Coffee Mugs: https://www.randpfashiondesigns.com/product-page/the-karis-project-family-mug-collection





For the Wellness Company Products – Use Promo Code KARIS and link:

https://www.twc.health/karis

50% off for Veterans with proof of service!





Spike: https://www.twc.health/collections/top-pick-3-products/products/long-haul-formula?ref=fewiemm-JX3cve





Covid Kit: https://www.twc.health/products/covid-emergency-kit?_pos=1&_psq=covid&_ss=e&_v=1.0&ref=fewiemm-JX3cve





Med Kit: https://www.twc.health/products/emergency-preparedness-kit?_pos=1&_psq=med&_ss=e&_v=1.0&ref=fewiemm-JX3cve





Healthy Heart: https://www.twc.health/collections/top-pick-3-products/products/healthy-heart-and-muscle-formula-dr-peter-mccullough?ref=fewiemm-JX3cve





http://switch2usa.com/savethechildren

https://odysee.com/@TheKarisProject:a

Twitter: https://twitter.com/TheKarisProject?s=20

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@thekarisproject?_t=8aGyP921AFe&_r=1

Instagram: https://instagram.com/thekarisproject?igshid=NTc4MTIwNjQ2YQ==





Support The Karis Project here: https://donorbox.org/the-karis-project

https://www.givesendgo.com/G9D4C





or here (and find U.S. criminal complaint packages):

https://www.dsrkarisconsulting.com/the-karis-project





Find Canadian criminal complaint packages here:

https://www.ravennews.org/criminal-negligence





The Karis Project Panel:





Kaysha Richardson

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Kaysharic?s=20

Substack: https://open.substack.com/pub/kaysharichardson/p/the-karis-project-looking-onward?r=2358c4&utm_medium=ios&utm_campaign=post

Truth: https://truthsocial.com/@kaysha





Dale J. Richardson

Twitter: https://twitter.com/DjsRichardson

Research: https://t.co/A5uLiVi6Cf (Paperback)

https://t.co/cY8suV1qza (Ebook)

Allmylinks: https://allmylinks.com/djsrichardson