[BEWARE THIS IS SICK!!] FAUCI EXPOSED | GUINEA PIG KIDS | FPA FOUNDATION FULL DOCUMENTARY

[BEWARE THIS IS SICK!!] FAUCI EXPOSED | GUINEA PIG KIDS | FPA FOUNDATION DOCUMENTARY 2005This documentary was done by BBCA BBC documentary exposes how the city of New York has forced "HIV" positive children under its supervision to be used as human guinea pigs in tests for experimental Antiretroviral drug trials.All of the children in the program were under the legal guidance of the city's child welfare department, the Administration for Children's Services. Most live in foster care or independent homes run on behalf of the local authorities and almost all the children are believed to be African-American or Latino.The BBC identified pharmaceutical giant GlaxoSmithKline as one of the companies that provided the experimental drugs for the tests. In the documentary, parents or guardians who refused to consent to the trials claim that children were removed by ACS and placed in foster families or children's homes. Then, acting over their objections, ACS authorized the life-ending Antiretroviral drug trials.NOT FOR THE FAINT OF HEART, BE PREPARED TO CRY FOR THESE CHILDREN!!"Journalism Ethics 101 -- Liam Scheff's Conversations with New York Times' Reporter Janny Scott'Guinea Pig Kids Rap VideoThe false Information that HIV/AID$ Denialists from the U.S. Center for Disease Control, Dr Becky Kuhn and her arrogant camera man Eric Krock AID$Videos, Wikipedia famed Scientist Joe Mark Lawson a.k.a. C0nc0rdance, avid atheist,demigod guru xxxThePeachxxx and many other denialists on youtube who promote the fraudulent "HIV" test Kit campaigns and many other scientific myths surrounding Dr Robert C. Gallo's scientific misconduct, International lawsuit with French scientists and his false HIV theories of AID$. Please do your homework and decide for yourself against these political juggernauts of AID$ Beliefism and Gallo Denialism on youtube and elsewhere on the internet. HIV Test Kits are a potential for Iatrogenic harm and death. Mass Genocide.