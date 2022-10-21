Press Together Press Together, Getting Ready For The Loud Cry In Episode 138 we discuss how important it is that God's final remnant church press together to be able to give the loud cry before Jesus returns. There is so much confusion and talking past each other that unity seems basically impossible. It seems that on certain points there are two sides and then they divide into two camps, when in actual fact the sides are just looking at the point from different angles. What does the Bible have to say on how to deal with these issues?

